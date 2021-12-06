Kinloch Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $43.54. 17,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.