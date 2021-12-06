KnoxFS (New) Price Tops $0.77 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 67.3% lower against the US dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $358,848.55 and $36,587.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 466,511 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

