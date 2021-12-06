KOK (KOK) Hits Market Cap of $489.80 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00008950 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $489.80 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

