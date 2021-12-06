La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 4,399 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 4,399 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $16,100.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 89,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.