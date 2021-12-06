Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Up 5.1%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.03. 81,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,758,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.