Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

MDI stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.62. 85,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,106. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.52 million and a PE ratio of 39.00.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

