LBRY Credits Price Down 12.3% This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $195,477.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

