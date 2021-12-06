Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Financial Review

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11% Chegg 0.04% 11.02% 4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Chegg’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.06 $16.01 million N/A N/A Chegg $644.34 million 6.55 -$6.22 million ($0.06) -484.92

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 10 5 0 2.33

Chegg has a consensus price target of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 173.77%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Chegg beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

