Lethean Hits 1-Day Volume of $242.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $242.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.97 or 0.08589473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00319244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00929906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00078196 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00397951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00291841 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

