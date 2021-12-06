LHT (LHT) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $151,340.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009281 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006542 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

