Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $90.33 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and $10.03 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.