Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

LTGHY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,207. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.