Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
LTGHY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 22,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,207. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
