Life Storage, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSI. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

NYSE LSI opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.