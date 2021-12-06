Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $205,979.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $205,979.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00304597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.