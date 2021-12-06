Lightning Bitcoin Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $206,594.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00314221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

