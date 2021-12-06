LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.92 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $29.92 million and $38,638.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,069,411,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,993,635 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

