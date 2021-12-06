LinkEye (LET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $299,587.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

