LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $25,553.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000961 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

