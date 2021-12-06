Liquity Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00011967 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $961,258.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,287,733 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

