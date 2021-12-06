LocalCoinSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,529.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $797,338.84 and $4,529.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00352648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $689.63 or 0.01356933 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

