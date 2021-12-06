LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

