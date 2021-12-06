Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. 2,252,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,797. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

