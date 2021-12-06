Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Billion

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $487.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

