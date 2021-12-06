Lotto One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,417.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $36.02 million and approximately $3,417.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00309439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

