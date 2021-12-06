LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.78 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $251,995.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,247,194 coins and its circulating supply is 128,684,965 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

