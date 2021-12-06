Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

