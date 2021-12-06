Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

Several brokerages have commented on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.