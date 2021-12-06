M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.