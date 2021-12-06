M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.14. 724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

