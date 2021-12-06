M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 3,402 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 477,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. 56,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,163. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

