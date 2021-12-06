M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 576 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.