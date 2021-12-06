M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

