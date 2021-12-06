M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in American Tower by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 564,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,393,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,760,000 after buying an additional 555,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

