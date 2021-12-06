M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $896.01. 4,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $907.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $896.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

