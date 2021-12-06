M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,700. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.