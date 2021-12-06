M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.93. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,719. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

