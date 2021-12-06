M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.71 on Monday, hitting $209.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

