Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post ($3.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,290,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,047. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

