Maecenas (ART) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $830.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $238,656.01 and approximately $830.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

