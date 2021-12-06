Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA opened at $5.29 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

