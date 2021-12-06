Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 141,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 291,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$101.33 million and a PE ratio of -19.69.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.