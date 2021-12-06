Marlin (POND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.43 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $32.43 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

