Marotta Asset Management Acquires 9,622 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,097. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

