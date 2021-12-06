Marotta Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.37. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

