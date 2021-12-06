Marotta Asset Management Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,580. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

