Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 30.67% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.