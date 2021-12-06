Marotta Asset Management Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.13. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average of $413.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

