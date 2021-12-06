Marotta Asset Management Has $4.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.86. 128,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,483. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.