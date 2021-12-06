Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF accounts for 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 14.29% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

