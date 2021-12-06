Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. 210,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,237,378. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.